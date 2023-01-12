Strava is hiking prices and people aren’t pleased

As the world’s most popular social networking app for endurance athletes reaches 100 million users worldwide, Strava informed users that they will be raising membership fees by 50 per cent in 2023. The cost to join will jump from $7.99 to $11.99 a month. The Internet wasn’t too enthused to hear about the price hike, especially after the company offered a 25 per cent off coupon for memberships at the end of 2022.

@Strava @StravaSupport how do you think this goes down with your current subscriber base? Offering 25% off to new subscriptions and hiking the price for current users, with no communication to subscribers about the increase. https://t.co/GK2TrRgqNs — David Els (@davidels373) January 11, 2023

The new pricing structure will only apply to new users in the U.K. for now. Those who have been grandfathered in won’t see a price rise until the following month or year, depending on their plan.

According to an online report, the price hike comes less than a month after Strava laid off 38 employees. The report shows that multiple former employees confirmed the news on their LinkedIn page, a social network used for business and employment.

The price hike is scheduled to apply to users in Canada and U.S. on Feb. 6. The decision to increase the prices has prompted criticism on Twitter from users who have been members for years. Strava has yet to comment on the decision-making behind the price increase.

This story originally appeared in Running Magazine