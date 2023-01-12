Home > News

Strava is hiking prices and people aren’t pleased

Popular training platform announced price increases on Tuesday

Strava logo
January 12, 2023
As the world’s most popular social networking app for endurance athletes reaches 100 million users worldwide, Strava informed users that they will be raising membership fees by 50 per cent in 2023. The cost to join will jump from $7.99 to $11.99 a month. The Internet wasn’t too enthused to hear about the price hike, especially after the company offered a 25 per cent off coupon for memberships at the end of 2022.

The new pricing structure will only apply to new users in the U.K. for now. Those who have been grandfathered in won’t see a price rise until the following month or year, depending on their plan.

According to an online report, the price hike comes less than a month after Strava laid off 38 employees. The report shows that multiple former employees confirmed the news on their LinkedIn page, a social network used for business and employment.

The price hike is scheduled to apply to users in Canada and U.S. on Feb. 6. The decision to increase the prices has prompted criticism on Twitter from users who have been members for years. Strava has yet to comment on the decision-making behind the price increase.

This story originally appeared in Running Magazine