Strava adds new Monthly Stats activity visualizations

If you’re a fan of Strava’s “Year in Sport” visualizations, you’ll be happy to hear that the app has just added a new Monthly Stats feature for you to post on social media.

Strava says that the new Monthly Stats images are an evolution of the personalized Year in Sport experience, which summarizes your activities throughout the year. The “Spotify Wrapped” style year-end summary is extremely popular with cyclists looking for a visual summary of all their accomplishments.

RELATED: Should you make your Strava account private?

While Strava previously sent some of this info in a monthly email, the new update gives users an in-app animated review of their actives for the month.

Subscriber feature

Available only on the iOS and Android versions of the app, the new Monthly Stats feature gives users a recap of info such as their achievements, personal bests, challenges completed, hours logged, what kind of sports were recorded and more. The update comes after Strava recently released another personalized visualization feature—Personal Heatmaps.

RELATED: Strava’s personal heatmaps feature gets more customizable

Like many of the features Strava has rolled out this year, the new Monthly Stats update is targeted mainly at subscribers (though non-subscribers will have access to a limited preview version). The move to subscriber only feature updates was intentional on the part of Strava. In May, when the company made features such as leaderboards exclusive to paying users, Strava said it intends to only make new features available to subscribers moving forward, in order to encourage more users to sign up for the paid version of the service.

RELATED: Strava’s latest update will probably change the way you use the app

In order to access Monthly Stats, make sure you have the Strava app updated to version 192 or higher. The visualizations should be available for subscribers on the profile tab of the app.