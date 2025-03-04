Strava undoes a big change from last year

You may remember at the end of 2024, Strava made a decision to temporarily remove links from the platform after a rise in spam. The training platform said the increase in fraudulent activity targeted Strava users with misleading and potentially dangerous content. In response, Strava took action to protect athletes from any risk of attacks.

Good news though, sports fans, for those who use Strava as more than just a personal training diary. With the launch of an upgraded machine learning model, Strava says it is now better equipped to identify and block suspicious activity, enabling the platform to restore link-sharing in key areas. (Note, you still shoudn’t use Strava as a dating app.)

So…who can share links?

Strava says that users can now share links in athlete profiles, club descriptions, event descriptions, and activity descriptions. However, in Verified Clubs, only admins are permitted to post links in Club posts. This update allows users to share useful content, such as linking to race details, personal tracking pages, or even a favorite playlist for a ride. Canadian Cycling Magazine, for example, shared the podcast on its Strava club page. (Hey give us a follow and download the latest episode!)

That being said, the company does offer a caveat. Strava is encouraging Verified Athletes to use their profiles for important links, similar to the “Link in bio” feature found on other social platforms such as Instagram. (Follow us there too!)

While the ability to share links to external websites remains limited, athletes can still use Strava-specific links to promote clubs, events, and other content. For Verified Clubs, for example, only admins will be able to post links in Club posts. While members can still interact with posts, they will not be able to share links in Club discussions.

Going forward

Strava says it will continue to evaluate its link-sharing policies to ensure they remain safe and useful for all users. Links that were restored for Verified Athletes and Clubs in December will stay, but links from non-verified users will not be reinstated. Any Strava user, regardless of subscription status, can post links in the approved areas. Links that were mistakenly flagged and removed in the past will not be brought back, and some text combinations that resemble URLs may still be removed in the future.

To maintain a secure and meaningful environment, Strava says it has limited link-sharing to key areas like profiles, club descriptions, and activity descriptions. Only admins of Verified Clubs will be allowed to post links in Club posts, ensuring discussions stay organized and free from unwanted content. Strava appreciates users’ patience during this process and remains committed to keeping the platform safe and trusted for athletes.