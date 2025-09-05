Strong Canadian team to support Isabella Holmgren at under-23 worlds

A day after Cycling Canada announced its elite team for the 2025 road worlds in Kigali, Rwanda, the under-23 squad has been confirmed.

On the women’s side, Isabella Holmgren — fresh off her victory at the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes — lines up as a strong favourite. The course, the first time the championships are being held in Africa, is made for climbers. Holmgren, who dominated in France by crushing rivals in both hill climb time trials, has a solid squad backing her.

That includes her sister Ava, Jenaya Francis, Anabelle Thomas, Jazmin Lavergne, Mathilde Huot and Coralie Houde. Kiara Lylyk, who posted two top-ten rides at the Tour de l’Avenir before falling ill on the final stage, declined selection due to a combination of sickness, school commitments and logistics.

Although the Lidl-Trek rider has won all kinds of rainbow jerseys…she hasn’t won one on the road. (Yet.)

A tough course for tough riders

Ava Holmgren, the under-23 national time trial champion who also clocked the fastest time at the elite championships, will join Lavergne in the CLM.

The women’s road race will feature eight laps, totally 119.3 km.

On the men’s side, the Canadian national team includes Samuel Couture, Jérôme Gauthier, Luke Valenti and Jonas Walton. Valenti and Walton will represent Canada in the time trial.

The men’s road race will be 11 laps of the gruelling Kigali course, for a total of 164.6 km.

Several big names have already opted out of the 2025 worlds. Some of those include defending champions Puck Pieterse and Lotte Kopecky, as well as former winners Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel. Jonas Vingegaard, who has never raced an elite worlds and is currently competing at the Vuelta a España, will also skip the race despite the parcours suiting his climbing strengths.

