Strong start for Canadian women at Tour of Britain

Day 1 of the Tour of Britain is done and dusted, and the Canadians racing at the UCI stage race did pretty, pretty good.

Mauritian rider Kim Le Court took the dub in Stage 1, after breaking away with American Kristen Faulkner. The Netherlands’ Lorena Wiebes finished third. Victoria’s Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team) continued her extremely impressive debut on the Women’s WorldTour, finishing 10th—8th in the sprint from the final selection. Team Picnic PostNL’s Mara Roldan was 23rd, 1:27 back—but now sits 4th overall in the young rider classification.

The Tour of Britain Women, part of the UCI WorldTour, is four stages over four days. The race began on Thursday in Dalby Forest in the North York Moors. The first stage was 81.5 km, finishing in Redcar.. Stage 2 runs from Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea, followed by Stage Three through Kelso in the Scottish Borders. This marks the tour’s first visit to Scotland. The finale unfolds in Glasgow, where riders will complete ten laps of an 8-km city circuit.

Racing is underway at @TourofBritain! 🇬🇧 Thankfully the rain is holding off for now 👀 📸 SWPIX#ToBW pic.twitter.com/ZcDlDDyiNf — CERATIZIT Pro Cycling (@ceratizit_wnt) June 5, 2025

This year’s edition includes 18 teams and a record 108 riders. Twelve WorldTour teams headline the start list, including Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx – Protime), who returns to defend her title. Teams from 10 countries are competing. EF Education – Oatly and AG Insurance – Soudal making their debuts at the race.

Emilie Fortin, racing for the Continental squad CJ O’Shea Racing, is the third Canadian in the race. She finished 58th, in the main peloton.

Stage 2 covers 114.3 km from Hartlepool to Saltburn-by-the-Sea. Some punchy climbs near the end and potential crosswinds could shake things up.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com