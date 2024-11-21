Study reveals a shocking number of MTB-related spinal cord injuries

New research from British Columbia sheds light on one of the most severe outcomes of mountain biking: spinal cord injuries (SCI).

While many mountain biking injuries are minor, SCIs present profound physical, emotional and financial challenges. A 14-year study from BC’s Level 1 Trauma Center highlights the startling prevalence and economic impact of these injuries. Here’s what the data reveals and why it’s a wake-up call for the MTB community.

Spinal cord injuries: a life-altering outcome

SCI is one of the most devastating injuries a rider can sustain. Depending on the severity and location of the injury, it can result in partial or complete loss of motor and sensory function below the injury site. In the worst cases, SCIs lead to paraplegia (loss of lower body function) or quadriplegia (loss of all four limbs). Beyond the physical challenges, these injuries take an emotional toll on individuals and their families while imposing enormous financial burdens.

The BC study analyzed 58 SCI cases caused by MTB between 2008 and 2022. The average rider was a 35-year-old male, with most injuries (67 per cent) occurring in the cervical spine, leading to severe impairments. Nearly half of these cases (45 per cent) resulted in “motor complete” paralysis, where no motor function was preserved below the injury.

What causes these injuries?

The study found that most SCIs occurred during high-impact incidents. Protective gear was often minimal—only nine per cent of riders wore both helmets and body armor. These findings underscore the need for enhanced safety measures and education around proper equipment use.

The economic burden of MTB-related SCI

According to the study, the financial impact of SCIs is staggering. The study divided costs into three categories:

1. Initial direct costs: Including hospitalization, surgery and rehabilitation. These averaged $93,600 for incomplete injuries and $245,000 for complete quadriplegia.

2. Lifetime direct costs: Ongoing expenses for medical care, adaptive equipment and home modifications often exceeded $4 million for severe cases.

3. Other costs: Lost productivity and reduced quality of life added hundreds of thousands of dollars per case.

For the 58 MTB-related SCIs studied, the combined lifetime cost totaled $195.4 million. This figure doesn’t account for the immeasurable emotional toll on families and caregivers.

Comparing MTB risks to other sports

The risk of SCI in MTB far exceeds that of many high-contact sports says the study. During the 14-year study period, only three hockey players in BC sustained SCIs, despite hockey being Canada’s national pastime. In the U.S., high school and college football—another high-risk sport—reported an average of 7.1 SCIs annually across the entire country. By comparison, BC alone saw an average of 4.1 MTB-related SCIs each year, a strikingly high rate given its smaller population.

Lessons from other sports: prevention is key

The study goes on to explain that hockey and football have successfully reduced SCIs through targeted campaigns like “Heads Up, Don’t Duck” and stricter rules against dangerous play. The study suggests mountain biking can follow suit by focusing on:

Education: Riders need training on proper techniques, trail navigation and recognizing fatigue to reduce risky behaviors.

Equipment: Promoting the use of high-quality, well-maintained bikes and protective gear tailored to MTB-specific risks, such as full-face helmets and body armor.

Trail design: Trails should prioritize safety with features that mitigate excessive speed and include clear signage for challenging sections.

A call to action for the mountain biking community

The rising popularity of MTB is a double-edged sword; while the sport brings economic benefits and fosters a sense of adventure, it also increases the risk of life-altering injuries. To address this, collaboration between bike parks, trail designers and MTB organizations is essential concludes the study.

The BC study highlights the urgent need for dialogue within the MTB community. .

Conclusion: balancing adventure with safety

Mountain biking pushes boundaries and tests limits, but its growing risks demand attention. The data from BC is a sobering reminder: 58 SCIs in 14 years, with a $195.4 million economic impact.