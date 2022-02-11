Super Bowl champ and Canadian Luke Willson shares 7 things cycling has in common with football

It seems like everyone is into cycling, doesn’t it? Basketball legend Reggie Miller loves riding, there’s Harrison Ford, and so too does Canadian former NFL tight end, Luke Willson.

After retiring from football, Willson began riding, and loves it, riding 18-20 hours a week. Originally from Lasalle, Ontario he played for the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders, and the Baltimore Ravens. He won the Super Bowl in his rookie season, catching two passes for 17 yards in the Seahawks’ 43–8 win over the Denver Broncos.

1. Jerseys and Lycra

“When I started riding, everyone was telling me about the outfits, the jerseys and Lycra,” he jokes. “I was like dude, I’ve been wearing this stuff my whole life. Our football pants are really similar!”

Crazy to think we’ve been playing against each other since high school!! Always great to see @tcrawford98 . Keep ballin bro! #519 #windsoressexcounty pic.twitter.com/YdraYxTZtE — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) December 26, 2017

2. Getting tackled and crashing

Of course, there’s far more tackles in a football game than crashes in a bike race (hopefully) but the feeling of being tackled feels similar to biting it on the asphalt. “Getting smacked in football feels a lot like hitting the deck on a bike. The first time I fell, it was a wild experience…but strangely familiar.”

3. Sock etiquette

There are strong opinions about how to wear socks with leg warmers. Some people say it should go over the leg warmer, some say under. Turns out football players have their own ideas too. “When I was riding with a group I had my socks over the leg warmer and someone told me that was wrong,” he explains. “In football, people have their own way of wearing socks too. It’s a personal choice, some guys pull it over the pants, some under, some completely straight.”

4. Helmets and cleats

You gotta protect your noggin in both sports. And although they are a little different, you’re never going to want to forget your cleats to a race or game.

As part of this weeks #MyCauseMyCleats campaign I'm really excited to be supporting @CTJumpstart to help enrich the lives of kids in need through sports! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bBiE87SlHk — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) December 1, 2017

5. Fries and frites

A tailgate party with fries and beer has an astonishing similarity to the atmosphere at a kermeese or ‘cross race in Belgium: just swap the ketchup for mayo on your fries, and a Bud Light for a Stella Artois.

6. Yellow jersey and Super Bowl ring

The maillot jaune and the Super Bowl ring are reserved for only the best of the best.

Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) joins @JayOnrait to discuss whether or not it's finally Matthew Stafford's year. pic.twitter.com/GAU8Jsgkn0 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 11, 2022

Willson will be covering the big game for TSN this weekend, and by the way, his prediction? 34-24, for the LA Rams. How confident is he with his guess? “I’m ever very, very close, or light years away.”