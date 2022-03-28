Super Bowl champion from Canada podiums in Washington

It’s not every day that you see the words Super Bowl and bike racing the same sentence. It’s even rarer that you hear about a former pro champion podiuming in only his second race. The first one, he crashed out of, cracking his helmet. Willson compared crashing on a bike to feel very much like getting tackled in football, by the way. So if you’ve crashed on your bike, but never had the luxury of being clobbered on the field in NFL, now you know how it feels.

After retiring from football, Luke Willson began riding, and loves it, riding 18-20 hours a week. Originally from Lasalle, Ontario he played for the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders, and the Baltimore Ravens. He won the Super Bowl in his rookie season, catching two passes for 17 yards in the Seahawks’ 43–8 win over the Denver Broncos.

He’s been riding steadily since last summer, and it looks like he’s making some progress. On Sunday at the Maison Lake road race, the former tight end ended up third in the category 5 race. The race was 58 km with some rolling hills. Willson came to the line in a break of 13 riders, and wound up third.

Mason Lake Road Race # 2

Mason Lake, WA.

1. Radek Litinsky

2. Ethan Sunseri

3. Luke Willson