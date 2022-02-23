Sure Nairo Quintana can go up hills quick, but holy smokes can he descend

If you’re a pro cyclist, getting down the mountain super fast is sometimes just as important as getting up it. Nairo Quintana, two-time Grand Tour winner, is rolling right now. The 32-year-old Colombian who joined ProTeam Arkea-Samsic from Movistar three years ago has won his first two 2022 stages races, both short French affairs. His eyes are firmly on the Tour de France, despite it having the most time trial kilometres of any 2022 Grand Tour.

On Sunday he took the 2.1-rated Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var by winning the final stage with real panache, soloing 35 km to victory and attacking on the long descent of a Cat. 2 climb. Quintana would not only win the overall classification, but also take the points and mountains jersey.

Earlier, Thibaut Pinot had made it up to the leaders right before the whole race completely blew apart. Quintana then went with Guillaume Martin to take the lead. Pinot was solo, but Quintana and Martin were closing fast. Once they made the catch, the Colombian then made what would ultimately be the winning move. He absolutely bombed down the mountain, putting time into the break and taking the victory.

If there was such a thing as a descender’s jersey, he probably would have won that too. Check out his move on the downhill.