Swatch Nines MTB 2024 Footy

At this year’s Swatch Nines MTB event, the riders faced it all—rain, mud, sun, and even an early winter outbreak in the Alps. But that didn’t stop the talented crew from delivering jaw-dropping performances on an epic course.

This 26-minute documentary about the event takes us behind the scenes at Bike Republic Sölden, offering an unfiltered deep dive into what it’s really like to ride at the highest level, no matter what Mother Nature throws at you.

A different approach

Since its inception in 2011, Swatch Nines has taken an innovative and altered approach to mountain biking. Unlike traditional competitions, this event is all about self-expression, progression, and creativity. It offers athletes a unique playground where they can push their limits without the burden of competition looming over them. The result? An atmosphere of pure experimentation, fun, and community.

2024 was no different. From gnarly lines to freestyle tricks, riders brought their A-game, with a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

The Austrian Alps

This year’s Swatch Nines took place in a stunning new location—Sölden, Austria. This spot provided the perfect backdrop for the signature blend of cutting-edge course design and international mountain biking talent. The raw beauty of the Alps only added to the thrill, as riders like Lukas Knopf, Kaidan Ingersoll and Sam Reynolds threw down on the massive course. The female riders weren’t to be outdone either, with shredders like Casey Brown and Patricia Druwen leading a strong contingent of women pushing the boundaries of the sport.

Creativity meets scale

It’s hard to overstate just how incredible this year’s course was. The setup at Sölden was massive, a mind-blowing mix of creative design and pure scale that took months of planning and collaboration. The first sketches of the course were drawn up in January 2024 during a creative workshop. From there it evolved with input from both riders and designers. By the time the event kicked off, the course was a rider’s dream come true—massive jumps, intricate lines, and endless opportunities for creativity.

What’s cool about Swatch Nines is how involved the riders are in the design process. It’s not just about showing up and riding; it’s about helping shape the features and making them their own. This year’s course was truly a collaboration between athletes and designers, resulting in an unforgettable setup that pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels.

Rising to the challenge

From the rain-soaked sessions to the sunny stretches, and finally, the early arrival of snow, riders made the best of every situation. The result? A showcase of mountain biking talent that goes beyond individual achievements and highlights the spirit of a collective crew.

It’s the love of the sport and respect for their fellow riders that drive these athletes. It’s a reminder of what makes mountain biking so special—the community, the creativity, and the relentless pursuit of progression.