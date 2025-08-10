Swenson’s 5 straight wins and Courtney’s record shine at 2025 Leadville

The 31st Leadville Trail 100 MTB didn’t disappoint. Keegan Swenson extended his winning streak to five, while Kate Courtney made an unforgettable first impression by smashing the women’s course record by over 10 minutes.

Halifax’s Andrew L’Esperance finished in 6th as the top Canuck in the elite men’s race. Elite women’s favourite Haley Smith, the sole Canadian, didn’t finish.

Courtney, racing Leadville for the first time, crossed the finish line in 6:48:55 — besting Annika Langvad’s decade-old record by 10:28. She also left defending women’s champ Melisa Rollins more than 10 minutes behind. Rollins, who finished second, became only the third woman ever to break seven hours on this brutal course.

Swenson was unstoppable in the men’s race, breaking away with John Gaston and Simon Pellaud early before powering ahead solo on the iconic Columbine climb. He finished in 5:45:35, beating Gaston by 15:16. Though shy of his own 2023 record by two minutes, Swenson’s time ranks as the second-fastest ever at Leadville.

The win puts Swenson seven points clear atop the Life Time Grand Prix standings, with Pellaud third and Torbjørn Andre Røed moving up to fourth after edging Payson McElveen.

Courtney said after the race, “I’ve had an amazing time here. I kept thinking Melisa was going to catch me, which kept me honest. When I hit the pavement near the end, I realized I might get the record. I’m proud of that.”

Swenson reflected on his win: “It was a good day. The terrain was super loose, so I just tried to stay upright and give it everything. I’ll take it race by race, aiming to win every time.”

Top 5 women:

1. Kate Courtney – 6:48:55

2. Melisa Rollins – 6:59:16

3. Cecily Decker – 7:09:48

4. Sofía Gómez Villafañe – 7:16:52

5. Sarah Lange – 7:17:16

Top 5 men:

1. Keegan Swenson – 5:45:35

2. John Gaston – 6:00:51

3. Simon Pellaud – 6:08:21

4. Torbjørn Andre Røed – 6:15:03

5. Payson McElveen – 6:15:03

Note: Lauren Stephens was disqualified post-race for receiving aid outside designated zones, moving riders up one spot.

Full results available here and here.