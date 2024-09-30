Swiss authorities provide update on Muriel Furrer crash

Swiss police have released an update following the tragic death of 18-year-old Muriel Furrer, who sustained fatal injuries in a crash at the junior road worlds in Zurich on Thursday. According to a statement, the Cantonal Police of Zurich, in collaboration with the public prosecutor’s office of the canton of Zurich, has initiated an investigation into the incident.

The report confirmed that Furrer suffered severe traumatic brain injuries from her fall. After receiving initial care, she was airlifted to Zurich University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Investigation ongoing

In line with standard procedures for such cases, the Cantonal Police of Zurich and the public prosecutor’s office are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Specialists from the Zurich Cantonal Police and the Zurich Forensic Institute secured evidence immediately after the accident. Her bike was also seized for a technical inspection. The Institute of Legal Medicine at the University of Zurich has been tasked with conducting the necessary forensic examinations. The investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.

Preliminary findings indicate that the crash occurred in Küsnacht during a downhill segment from Schmalzgrueb. It was specifically in a slight left turn. So far, there are no indications of third-party involvement, and the fall was not witnessed. Currently, there are no available television or photographic images. Furthermore, no witnesses have come forward.

Many unanswered questions

Initial investigations revealed that Muriel was found unconscious off the route in a wooded area by a race official. Rescue workers arrived promptly and provided first aid at the scene. The precise time of the accident remains unclear.

After the race, the UCI put out a statement, saying, “It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organizing Committee of the world championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer.”

Lotte Kopecky, after winning the elite women’s road worlds, also paid tribute to Furrer, saying her title was also for her.