Swiss junior Muriel Furrer in ‘very critical condition’ after crash

Updated: according to Swiss media, SRF, “the organizing committee and the UCI will decide whether and how the road world championships will be continued.” According to SRF, she underwent emergency surgery after suffering a severe cranio-cerebral injury.



Swiss rider Muriel Furrer suffered a heavy crash on Thursday, Sept. 26, during the women’s junior road race at the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling world championships in Zurich. The cause of the accident is still unknown. Furrer was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury and is in critical condition.

According to a statement, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling, and the Zurich 2024 Local Organising Committee are deeply concerned and are closely monitoring the situation. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.

At this time, the exact circumstances of the crash remain unclear, and investigations by the relevant authorities are ongoing. No further information is available at this time, the statement concluded.

The 18-year-old took double silver in the time trial and road race at this year’s Swiss road nationals championships. As well as road, she also races ‘cross and MTB. In 2024 she took silver at the Swiss cyclocross nationals as well bronze in the junior XCO.