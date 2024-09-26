Swiss junior woman Muriel Furrer in critical condition after crash

Swiss rider Muriel Furrer suffered a heavy crash on Thursday, Sept. 26, during the women’s junior road race at the 2024 UCI road and para-cycling world championships in Zurich. The cause of the accident is still unknown. Furrer was airlifted to hospital with a serious head injury and is in critical condition.

According to a statement, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling, and the Zurich 2024 Local Organising Committee are deeply concerned and are closely monitoring the situation. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.

At this time, the exact circumstances of the crash remain unclear, and investigations by the relevant authorities are ongoing. No further information is available at this time, the statement concluded.