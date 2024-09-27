Swiss rider Jan Christen was the true champion at the u-23 worlds

Swiss Jan Christen rode his heart out on a day when his country, and cycling itself, mourned the loss of Muriel Furrer.

German Niklas Behrens beat Slovakian Martin Svrček in a two-up sprint to take the 2024 under-23 road world title, with Christen finishing fourth. Despite a very difficult start to the day, he came heartbreakingly close to winning the rainbow jersey.

Racing continued after the tragedy

Furrer’s parents, after a consultation with the UCI, wanted the race to continue. Furrer had died Friday morning after a horrific crash the day before in the junior road race.

The 2024 worlds road races combined circuits around Lake Greifen with a 26.8-km loop featuring the 1.4-km, 7.2-per-cent Wilikon climb. The under-3 men’s race, totalling 173.6 km, included one Lake Greifen lap and four Lake Zürich loops in rainy conditions.

Favourites Isaac del Toro and Joseph Blackmore saw an early break caught before the first finish line pass. A duo escaped on the first Lake Zürich lap, but Michael Leonard’s attack on the second Wilikon climb closed the gap.

With two laps remaining, only 36 riders were still in contention for a win or podium finish. As the clouds cleared, Switzerland’s Christen led the penultimate ascent of Wilikon, pursued by Giulio Pellizzari, Blackmore, del Toro, four Belgians, and a few others. By the time the bell rang, Christen held a 43-second lead.

The Wilikon climb brought UAE-Emirates’ Christen back within reach of his chasers, now reduced to Blackmore, del Toro, Jarno Widar, Behrens, and Svrček. Behrens and Svrček caught him with 10 km remaining, with Behrens attacking immediately and Svrček on his wheel. As the chase group lost momentum, Alec Segaert surged forward, chasing a bronze medal. Christen tried to follow, but didn’t have the legs. In the final sprint, Svrček couldn’t keep up with Behrens, andSegaert secured third place.

Before he was caught, Christen fought relentlessly to stay away. Every time the chasers seemed to have him, he accelerated. Even in the moments before being overtaken, he surged again, determined to give his all on a day that carried extra weight. In the final kilometres, he battled to catch Segaert but ultimately finished fourth.

Yet, Christen’s ride went beyond the result. His effort honoured the memory of Furrer, and his determination reflected the spirit of Swiss cycling on a difficult day. On days like these, some things are bigger than crossing the line first.