Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams steps back as Israel-Premier Tech prepares for rebrand

Some big news in the Israel – Premier Tech Saga.

The team has out a statement that co-owner Sylvan Adams will be heavily reducing his role with the team. More than a decade ago the Cycling Academy team was founded with a mission to develop pro riders from non-traditional cycling nations, including Israel, the team said in a statement.

The evolution of the team

The squad evolved into Israel – Premier Tech four years ago. During that tenure, IPT has achieved many milestones such as Tour de France stage victories and major Grand Tour GC results. Canadians Mike Woods, Hugo Houle and Derek Gee, to name a few, have had some major accomplishments riding for IPT.

The team also faced setbacks, including relegation to ProTeam status and the challenge of returning to the WorldTour. The organization has always described itself as “a sporting project rooted in a strong team culture.” (IPT will be back in the WorldTour in 2026.)

The statement explained that this culture helped the organization support riders and staff during a difficult period in recent months. The team, which is currently based in Israel but doesn’t have any formal association with it, has been plagued by protests all year due to the conflict in Gaza. At the recent Vuelta a España, the team went so far as to remove the word “Israel” from its jersey. At the recent Les Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, the team asked to be referred to simply as IPT in all official race results.

According to the release, management and owners recognized the need for change to ensure the team’s future. That seems to be leading to a decision to rename and rebrand, moving away from its current Israeli identity.

Adams to step back from day-to-day operations

As part of this transition, Sylvan Adams will step back from day-to-day operations. That means he will no longer speak on behalf of the team. Instead, the Israeli – Canadian will focus on his role as President of the World Jewish Congress.

Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to IPT. In an email, a spokesperson clarified that, “There are no changes to the team’s ownership or financing.” The spokesperson did add the team would not be registered in Israel in 2026, but did not specify which country it would call home.

The team says it remains committed to its founding goal of developing cycling talent worldwide, even as a new chapter is prepared for the 2026 season.

The plan to rebrand follows news that its main sponsor, Canadian company Premier Tech, as well as the bike supplier, Factor have said that the team must make changes for the ProTeam to survive.