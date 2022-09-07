Symmetrics team reunited for Kevin Cunningham’s celebration of life

One of Canada’s greatest professional teams, Symmetrics, reunited to celebrate Kevin Cunningham, one of Canada’s most important figures in the country’s professional cycling scene. Cunningham died at died at 62 on June 28 after battling cancer since 2021.

Along with his brother Mark, Kevin Cunningham founded the Symmetrics cycling team, which revitalized the careers of riders such as Svein Tuft, Eric Wohlberg and Andrew Randell and also started the careers of riders like Cam Evans and Christian Meier. The team ran from 2003-2008.

The S-team, as it became known, progressed into being one of the dominant teams in the North American scene. In 2007, Symmetrics won the individual rider title of the America Tour with Tuft and the overall team title. Tuft would win the Tour of Beauce and also place second at the 2008 professional world time trial championships, missing out on rainbow after a late-race flat tire.

Some of the riders shaped by Symmetrics like Tuft and Meier, would go on to race in the WorldTour, with both riders racing the Tour de France.

On Tuesday, members of the Cunningham family as well as many former riders on the team, met to celebrate Kevin. Wohlberg, Tuft and Andrew Pinfold all gave speeches, sharing stories and memories from their time with Kevin, and praising his life and legacy as both a team owner, and friend. Other past riders and staff in attendance were Will Routley, Brandon Crichton, Min van Velzen, Matt Barth, Ryan Anderson, Eric Harvey and Cam Evans.