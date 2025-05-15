Taco van der Hoorn: ‘I had to come to a complete stop because of protesters’

There was plenty of drama during Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia—including some scary moments with just 3 km left.

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché–Wanty) was caught on the way to the finish after a long breakaway with Enzo Paleni in Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia. The Dutch rider told Eurosport that protesters who ran onto the road shortly before the catch disrupted his rhythm and may have cost them the stage.

“With three kilometres to go, those protesters came onto the road. Suddenly someone was standing right in front of me, with some tape and who knows what else. I had to come to a complete stop. I rode straight through it, but I came to a total standstill because they completely blocked the road. Then you have to get going again, when you’re already completely spent, to put it bluntly. That’s tough,” he said.

A major crash on slick roads during the final third of the 227 km stage disrupted Thursday’s racing at the 108th Giro d’Italia. Several riders were forced to abandon, the race was neutralized, and only a small group remained to contest the finish. Kaden Groves claimed the stage win—his second career victory at the Giro. Mads Pedersen did not sprint for the line, but with finish times neutralized, his pink jersey remained secure. With the G.C. being unaffected, it was a much smaller group that contested the win.

They were chasing Van der Hoorn and Paleni until the final kilometres.

Van der Hoorn said it definitely had an impact.

“I don’t know if we would’ve made it otherwise—I don’t think so—but it’s a shame it had to end like that,” he explained.

He said that Paleni rode around the protesters but he himself had to come to a complete stop.

“That’s why it happened, but apparently that wasn’t shown on TV. He didn’t ride away from me. I was just totally blocked and had to slam on the brakes. That probably cost me ten seconds.”

The crash that occurred 70 km from the finish forced a race-neutralizing pause. After the restart, their original gap was restored. However, Van der Hoorn didn’t think the pause helped them much.

“I think it was actually a disadvantage. Not that it really mattered, I guess. We’d been riding pretty calmly before that. If we’d really gone full gas, it would’ve helped us. But now it was more like a recovery ride—we didn’t need to recover from anything.”

They started again with a 50-second lead.

“I don’t know what happened behind us. Did I have any sense of whether we could make it? I didn’t get any time gaps from the roadside and didn’t hear anything in my earpiece. We just rode full gas and hoped for the best. We were evenly matched and it was a beautiful two-up time trial. I just told him: let’s ride full gas to the finish,” he said.

It’s unclear at this point what cause the protesters were supporting, as their banner was not visible to viewers. Some viewers pointed out they appeared to be wearing traditional Palestinian scarves, or keffiyehs.

Although groups such as the BDS ( Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement called for protests at the 2025 Grand Tours over the Israel-Gaza conflict, it has not been confirmed that they were responsible.

Demonstrations at Grand Tours are not uncommon. Protests at the Tour de France have ranged from farmer and labour demonstrations to climate, political, and animal rights actions, often aiming to leverage the race’s global visibility. Recent years have seen increased environmental protests, including road blockades and sit-ins during stages.

Stage 7 of the Giro is a hilly 168-km day from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo.