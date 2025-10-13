Tadej Pogačar admits he nearly quit during ‘hardest Tour yet’ despite fourth victory

Tadej Pogačar may have ridden into Paris in yellow for a fourth time, but behind the dominance was a rider on the brink. We cycling fans thought he was cruising every day on those tough stages. Turns out, there’s more to it.

In a very candid look on the Tour 202 podcast, the 27-year-old revealed just how close he came to stepping off his bike. Pogi called the 2025 Tour as the toughest edition of his career.

“This was the fastest Tour ever. The course was brutal, full of traps and sharp finishes,” Pogačar said, noting that every team arrived at peak sharpness. While he controlled the race through the second week, highlighted by a commanding time trial, everything changed in the Alps.

“I wanted a big win there, especially revenge on the Col de la Loze,” he said. “But after Ventoux, I started having knee problems. The weather was awful, freezing cold. I doubted if I’d continue. My body was in shock.”

Despite the polished image of control, Pogačar insisted every rider suffers deep into the third week. “A three-week race is never easy. We’re already tired after the first week, and then there’s still so far to go.”

His domination has divided fans, something he’s aware of. “Some people like my racing. Others say the race is over too soon,” he said. “Being at the top isn’t easy. But I can’t blame anyone for how they feel.”

With 20 victories this season, he credits his team’s structure and rare freedom. “I get a lot of flexibility at training camps. With Urška there, it often feels like home.”

Looking ahead, Pogačar remains driven by the Monument hunt. He still dreams of conquering Paris–Roubaix. The 27-year-old pro calls iit “the most beautiful race I’ve ever ridden,” even if its demands push him beyond his limits.

However, with Il Lombardia and his Pogi Challenge event over–now there is a short break. Btw, he absolutely demolished everyone at Lombardy, taking his record fifth victory in the Italian Monument.

For now, he craves rest. “I prefer being at home with Urška and my family. Those free days go by too fast.”

There’s still one more “race” coming–in Andorra. On Sunday, Pogi, Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič and Isaac Del Toro are doing a two-race event.

A hill climb and crit–but it’s possible the racing may involve a bit of creativity. Will Canadian Cycling Magazine cover this? Maybe. Will we be snarky? Probably. Road racing is slowing down–although the Tour of Guangxi begins Tuesday.

There are a bunch of Canadians in the men’s and women’s racing, so stay tuned. After that, there’s all kinds of awesome cyclocross racing on its way.