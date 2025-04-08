Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart booed in Monte Carlo

Tadej Pogačar might rule the roads, but in Monte Carlo, he learned pretty quickly that tennis crowds play by their own rules. Fresh off his second Ronde van Vlaanderen victory, the Slovenian superstar showed up Monday at the Monte-Carlo Masters, hoping for a quiet afternoon courtside. No such luck, according to TNT Sports.

As Pogačar and his partner Urška Žigart made their way into the VIP section, play had to be paused. Their late arrival was distracting China’s Yunchaokete Bu just as he was about to serve. The umpire wasn’t impressed. Neither was the crowd.

Cue the boos.

Pogi does a whoopsie

Monte Carlo’s famously unforgiving fans let him have it, showering the three-time Tour de France winner with boos as he scrambled to his seat. Whether they recognized cycling royalty or were simply annoyed at the interruption hardly mattered.

Pogačar, as always, laughed it off.

Grinning beside Žigart, he settled in to watch the match. He was relaxed, unbothered, and maybe even a little amused by the whole thing.

POGACAR tomou pito da arbitra do Master 1000 de Monte Carlo por chegar atrasado para ocupar seu assento. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gl0lOWQyrS — O País Do Ciclismo (@opaisdociclismo) April 8, 2025

Onward to Roubaix

The Slovenian has plenty to smile about. He took a decisive victory at Sunday’s Ronde van Vlaanderen, dropping the main selection and going on for a solo win. Next up for him is Paris – Roubaix–his first attempt at one of the hardest one-day races in the world. It took months of speculation, but he finally announced he would be in Compeigne on the start line to try and take another Monument.

Now, the question has gone from will he or won’t he, to can he or can’t he? He will be facing stiff competition against riders like Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen, and Wout van Aert. And, on the pavé they’ve excelled on. So, we will find out soon enough.

You can watch Paris-Roubaix on Flobikes.com