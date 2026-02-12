Tadej Pogačar blasts disrespectful ‘fans’

The great thing about pro cycling is the accessibility. It can also be the worst thing. As opposed to a rink, diamond or field, for the most part, fans can get right in on the action for free. Think of the fans lining the side of the road in the Grand Tours.

You truly can get up close and personal with your heroes.

Which doesn’t always work out so great, does it. Whether it’s by accident–Omi Opi crashing the field–or drunken fans hectoring Mathieu van de Poel, sometimes that accessibility goes south, fast.

Fans following pros

Lately, there has been a flurry of fan-related incidents as well. Since pros train on open roads, amateurs can follow them (as long as they’re able to) and take photos or even ask for selfies.

Sometimes–in the recent case with Jonas Vingegaard, that doesn’t work out so well. Sure, pros are like any celebrity and part of the job means interacting with those who support them (and pay to watch races, buy their kit and bikes).

But there needs to be some civility and understanding. Similar to an actor, say, having dinner with friends, do you really think it’s OK to go bug them for an autograph? Maybe it’s better to wait until they are done.

The latest nonsense

World champion Tadej Pogačar–who is, without a doubt the most popular cyclist in the world, has had his fair share of fan harassment. He even wore special jerseys asking for space. Sometimes, he skips wearing his rainbow jersey to draw less attention to him. (But even with a black training jersey, the rainbow bike and his distinctive style are a giveaway to anyone who follows the sport.

On Wednesday, he posted on Strava, with the caption: “Honest questions to all fans.”

The Team UAE Emirates rider began by saying, “If you find me in conversation with someone and ask me for a photo, I ask that you give me two minutes to finish talking.”

It appears that some fans had spotted him on the side of the road and wanted a photo or autograph.

“Do you wait two minutes, or do you show me your middle finger and ride off angrily?” he continued. “And then have your partner yell at me? A long day ended with losing my biggest fan. By the way, I love you all. Heck, I even like the fans who aren’t my supporters — as long as they don’t have the attitude of a spoiled teenager.”

Pogi is set to begin his season soon. First up is Strade Bianche, then Milan–San Remo and Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Following that, one of the few races he hasn’t won: Paris–Roubaix. The world champ will then race Liège–Bastogne–Liège before he begins preparing for his Tour de France defence.