Tadej Pogačar crowned the 2024 Giro d’Italia champion

Tadej Pogačar thoroughly dominated the 2024 Giro d’Italia, hoisting the famous twisting trophy on Sunday after the race conclusion in Rome. In the final bunch sprint, Tim Merlier matched Jonathan Milan with three wins.

It’s Pogačar’s third Grand Tour title after the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France wins. In coming runner-up Dani Martinez produced his greatest career Grand Tour result. Geraint Thomas was on the final podium for the second consecutive season; Ineos has been on the podium for five consecutive editions including wins in 2020 and 2021.

The Course

The first 49 of 125 km were sure to be a casual processional with plenty of photo opportunities. Once the peloton hit the first of eight 9.5-km city circuits the action would begin.

The Slovenian’s team was clad in a special pink-and-and white kit for the final day.

The 107th Giro d’Italia Honours

Pink jersey: Tadej Pogačar

Purple points jersey: Jonathan Milan (Italy/Lidl-Trek) – second year in a row

White young rider jersey: Antonio Tiberi (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious)

Blue climber’s jersey: Tadej Pogačar

Team Prize: Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale – two stage wins, 4th place

Australia and Colombia both placed two riders in GC top 10.

The Tour de France is 34 days away. Can Pogačar do the double?

2024 Giro d’Italia Stage 21

1) Tim Merlier (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) 4:58:23

2) Jonathan Milan (Italy/Lidl-Trek) +2:07

3) Kayden Groves (Australia/Alpecin-Deceuninck)) +1:07

2024 Giro d’Italia Final GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenian/UAE-Emirates) 79:14:03

2) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +9:56

3) Geraint Thomas (Great Britain/Ineos) +10:24

4) Ben O’Connor (Australia/Decathlon-AG2R) +12:07