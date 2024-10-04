Tadej Pogačar debuts stunning rainbow jersey

It’s new kit day for Tadej Pogačar! After clinching victory at the 2024 UCI road world Championships on Sunday, his clothing sponsor Pissei quickly crafted his custom gear adorned with the iconic rainbow stripes.

In an Instagram, X, and TikTok video, Pogačar reveals his collection of new apparel—skinsuits, speedsuits, bibs, jackets, vests—you name it! And yes, some feature white shorts, while others sport black.

Rainbow king

In the video, he later reappears fully decked out in rainbow—hat, vest, and long-sleeve shorts. His bike sponsor, Colnago, has also prepared a stunning white and rainbow-colored ride for him.

There’s also a very interesting video in the fabrication of his duds published by Pissei. You can check it out here.

Pogačar had an unforgettable race, securing a victory that will be remembered for years. The reigning Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champion executed a remarkable breakaway with 100 km to go, aided by his Slovenian teammate Jan Tratnik, who dropped back to support him.

Teaming up with UAE’s Pavel Siakov, who was riding for France, Pogačar made his decisive move with 50 km left. Despite some tense moments in the final 20 minutes when his lead dipped to just over half a minute, Pogačar found a second wind as the chasers hesitated, maintaining his lead for a spectacular win.

This dominant victory marked his Triple Crown achievement—winning the Giro, Tour, and Worlds—making him the first male rider to do so since Stephen Roche in 1987 and only the third in history, following Eddy Merckx’s 1974 triple.

Next up for Pogačar is the Giro dell’Emilia as he prepares to defend his title at Il Lombardia, where he has triumphed for the past three years.

If you want to see the rainbow jersey in action in Italy, you can watch it on FloBikes.com

Check out Pogi’s new threads below: