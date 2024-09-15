Tadej Pogačar destroys at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

What a race! The Tour de France champion delivered his revenge after a disappointing 7th at the Grand Prix de Québec (hell, I’d take it). But Team UAE Emirates did what they do and went nuclear on Camilien-Houde.

The race was largely dictated by an early breakaway of three riders: Michael Leonard, Gil Gelders, and Dries De Bondt, who were away from the get-go. Matej Mohorič of Bahrain-Victorious would briefly spoil the breakaway party, and Leonard would be dropped after a long day on the front.

But then Pogi, Pogačar, attacked. He surged on the 1.8-km-long Camilien-Houde like the legend he is.

He is using the Canadian races as prep for his world championships bid.

Pogačar was using the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, as many riders do, to prepare for the world championships. Still, these WorldTour races aren’t mere training rides. “I’m here to make a good race and try to win both if I can,” he said. “Québec is quite an open race,” Pogačar said, “but in the past, the attack didn’t work very well. A lot of times, it comes down to a super hard sprint. But we have a really strong team here. So let’s see. I think we can make a hard race and see how the legs are turning.”

The Slovenian hasn’t raced since his incredible Tour de France win, which followed his victory at the Giro d’Italia,

Mike Woods of Israel – Premier Tech took 8th, resplendent in his Canadian road race championship jersey.

