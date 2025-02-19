Tadej Pogačar earns first win of the season at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar opened his account on the 2025 season with a win on Wednesday’s third stage of the UAE Tour, his 89th career victory. By taking the first of two summit finishes in this year’s WorldTour stage race, the world champion nicks the lead from Joshua Tarling, who took over top spot from Stage 1 victor Jonathan Milan in Tuesday’s time trial.

The Course

Wednesday’s 181 kilometers ended atop a long, moderate climb on the highest peak in the country. Longer and less steep than Jebel Hafeet, Jebel Jais is 19 km of 5.6 percent, with the gradient tougher in the final kilometer. Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, Einer Rubio, Ben O’Connor and Pogačar have all been first to reach the top.

#UAETour – Stage 3🚩 Ras Al Khaimah🏁 Jebel Jais🚴🏻‍♂️ 178 Km 🌙 Weather: Clear sky🌡️ 15°C (app 13°C, min 12°C – max 17°C)☁️ Clou.: 1%, vis.: 100%💧 Hum.: 30%🌪️ Wind: 7.4 km/h SW (max: 14.2 km/h SW)Route: https://www.la-flamme-rouge.eu/maps/viewtrack/593199 — La Flamme Rouge (@la-flamme-rouge.eu) 2025-02-19T08:05:14.000Z

At first, there was a quintet of fugitives up the road, but going into the final 40 km, the same breakaway trio as on Monday survived. By the beginning of Jebel Jais, only Panama’s Carlos (Su-su) Samudio and Italian Federico Biagini, both from ProTeams, remained out front. Another ProTeam, Lotto, led the peloton towards Jebel Jais’ foot.

The intrepid duo’s lead was minimal by the time the climb began. UAE-Emirates grabbed the reins and swept it up. With his team providing the pace up front, the world champion drifted down the field. After UAE burned several matches Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale took over with 4 km to go.

Decathlon’s Felix Gall attacked and Jay Vine snuffed it out. But Tarling couldn’t hang on. At the red kite there was still a large group vying for the victory.

Vine peeled off. When Pogačar launched there was no doubt about the outcome of Stage 3.

Thursday is one for the sprinters.



2025 UAE Tour, Stage 3

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 4:36:04

2) Oscar Onley (Great Britain/Picnic) s.t.

3) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale s.t.



2025 UAE Tour GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 8:20:41

2) Joshua Tarling (Great Britain/Ineos) +0:18

3) Pablo Castrillo (Spain/Movistar) +0:23