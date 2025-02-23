Tadej Pogačar eases to first stage race title of the season

Tadej Pogačar has taken his first stage race title of the season, conquering both UAE Tour summit finishes on the way to his third overall victory on Sunday. The world champion attacked with 7.8 km to go on well-known UAE Tour climb Jebel Hafeet to triumph. Pier-André Côté was top Canadian on Stage 7 and on GC, 39th in both.

Pogačar set the table for Sunday’s overall title with a win on Jebel Jais.

Echelons decimated the peloton, ensuring that a streamlined group started Jebel Hafeet. There was also a crash that took Ineos Grand Tour ace Carlos Rodriguez, Chris Froome and others out of the race.

In finishing second and third on Jebel Hafeet respectively, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) jumped up onto the final podium at the expense of Ivan Romeo (Movistar) and Joshua Tarling, the time trial winner. Romeo’s consolation prize was the young rider’s jersey.

Pogačar, Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier all earned two stage triumphs, while Tarling claimed the time trial.

The Slovenian world champion’s next scheduled race is March 8’s Strade Bianche, which he won last season.

2025 UAE Tour Stage 7

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 3:44:04

2) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) +0:33

3) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:35

39) Pier-André Côté (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +8:58

53) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos Grenadiers) +14:09

2025 UAE Tour GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 23:08:42

2) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) +1:14

3) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:19

39) Pier-André Côté (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +18:38

74) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos Grenadiers) +35:48

Classification winners

GC: Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates)

Points: Milan (Italy/Lidl-Trek)

Youth: Iván Romeo (Spain/Movistar)

Team: Movistar