Tadej Pogačar ever so politely corrected a reporter’s sexist comment

Tadej Pogačar took a big win at Strade Bianche, but kept winning at the post-race media scrum. The race itself was a great one. The Slovenian would overcome a nasty crash to tie Fabian Cancellara’s record of three wins in the race. The world champion not only got back up after a dramatic fall but also bridged across to Tom Pidcock and eventually dropped him to secure back-to-back victories. The race featured 70 km of gravel roads across 14 sectors on a 213-km route, with the hardest challenges coming in sectors like Monte Sante Marie and the twisting climbs in Siena.

After a strong 10-man escape and crashes that took out David Gaudu and others, Pogačar and Pidcock broke away with 79 km to go. Despite crashing again and suffering injuries, Pogačar fought back to catch Pidcock with 47 km remaining. As the race approached its final stages, Pogačar made a decisive attack on Colle Pinzuto, pulling away from Pidcock to win with nearly a minute’s gap. Tim Wellens briefly threatened Pidcock for second, but Pogačar’s victory remained unchallenged, marking his fourth win of the season and the 92nd of his career. In the women’s race, Demi Vollering was simply incredible, taking a great win into Siena.

After the incredible race, there were all sorts of questions by the media. How did he feel after the crash? Was he concerned he wouldn’t catch back on? What did this victory mean to him—the usual stuff.

However, he said something that had many on Cycling Twitter© abuzz when he politely mentioned that he didn’t quite understand why everyone kept saying he was the first world champion to win Strade Bianche. In fact, Lotte Kopecky, clad in rainbows, won just last year. Furthermore, as cycling journalist Robyn Davidson and star of Cycling Twitter© pointed out, there had been several women who had done so.

Others mentioned that it was similar to something tennis star Andy Murray did when asked a similar question that ignored previous female champions, the Williams sisters.

did pogačar correct someone who said he was the first to win strade bianche in the rainbow jersey by saying lotte kopecky did it first? lovely stuff if so. very andy murray. — robyn (@robynjournalist) March 8, 2025

This isn’t the first time Pogačar has championed female cyclists. His fiancée and pro cyclist in her own right, Slovenian national champion Urška Žigart, was subject to some casual sexism by Belgian media a few times. In 2023, for example, she was referred to simply as “Tadej Pogačar’s girlfriend.” Back then, Canadian Cycling Magazine poked some fun at the flub, referring to Pogačar as Žigart’s boyfriend—which was then shared on Instagram by Pogačar himself.

Either way, it was a nice end to a great day of racing—on International Women’s Day, no less! Check out the moment below.