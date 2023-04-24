Tadej Pogačar has surgery on fractured wrist after crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Tadej Pogačar underwent surgery on Sunday for his fractured wrist following a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, his UAE Team Emirates confirmed. After he abandoned the race, Dr. Adrian Rotunno, the team doctor described his injuries on Twitter. “Tadej Pogačar suffered fractures to the left scaphoid and lunate bones. The scaphoid will require surgery which he will undergo this afternoon with a hand surgeon here in Genk.”

Later on Sunday, the physician added another update about the procedure.

“The surgery on Tadej Pogačar’s scaphoid was successful and he will travel home tomorrow for recovery and rehabilitation .”

Pog posted about the event on Instagram, and seems to be in good spirits.

“Well, shit happens. I am lucky it is just a broken wrist, considering the crazy crash that happened. I really wish the best recovery to Mikkel Frølich Honoré who went down way harder than me,” the caption read. “It’s hard to describe how happy I am to receive such a support and help from all the fans, family, friends, my team and especially hospital staff. I am truly amazed and so grateful for that♥️.

I hope to see you all really soon Congrats to Remco Evenepoel for the victory, our battle will wait until next time.”

Dr. Rotunno gave some further comments to Het Laatse Nieuws. He believes the Slovenian’s recovery period will last anywhere from four to six weeks.

“In addition to the two fractures, Tadej has several wounds on his hands, which first have to heal completely, after which he can start training inside,” Rotunno added. That means he will skip some of some planned team training camps in his Tour de France prep.