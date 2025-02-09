Tadej Pogačar is not giving his rainbow jersey up without a fight

How do you cap off one of the greatest seasons in cycling history? By defending all your wins, and then some. In 2024, he won the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France, and the road worlds—the first rider to take the Triple Crown since 1987, when Stephen Roche did that. The other male rider to achieve such a feat was the great Eddy Merckx. With 25 wins, it’s clear he’s in a league of his own. His road world championship win was especially impressive—he broke away with 100 km to go, bridged to the leaders, and then soloed the last 50 km.

He spoke on Wielerflits’ In the Barbershop and said he has no plans to let his rainbow jersey change hands.

“I think the Tour is always the biggest challenge. But defending the world championship—this is my big wish. If you win the rainbow jersey once, it’s something incredible. Now I can wear it, I can feel really proud. It’s something amazing, and maybe I don’t want to let it go,” he said.

He is still figuring out what he will do as per the other Grand Tours. A Giro again or a Vuelta? That’s TBD.

“We see with the shape at the Classics, as well as my weight in the Classics, and also just the overall feeling is the most important when you’re deciding which Grand Tour you want to ride,” the Slovenian said.

Whatever happens in his career, it will be with Team UAE Emirates. In the fall, Pogačar signed an C$11 million contract extension with UAE Team Emirates, complete with a huge C$270 million buyout clause. This deal cements Pogačar as one of cycling’s top riders, but for Carera, it’s about more than just the money. “To stay at the top, you need to be with the best team,” Carera said to Marca, highlighting the team’s resources and tight-knit atmosphere. “Trust is everything. When unexpected things happen, that relationship makes finding a solution much easier.”