Tadej Pogačar is rapping in very little clothing in the freezing cold and it’s something all right

Tadej Pogačar is rapping again, and even in the bitter cold. He may not have won the Tour this year, but he’s definitely won the 2022 Pro Rap Battles. You may remember Team Astana’s hit that the cycling community got jiggly to from February.

It’s not the first time Pog has rapped on camera, or been extremely entertaining. But this time the two-time Tour de France winner has outdone himself. Standing in what looks to be pretty cold temperatures, exposing his completely untanned torso with a shirt undone, the UAE rider has created a masterpiece.

Give it a look. Trust me.