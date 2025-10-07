Tadej Pogačar just, like, totally shocks the cycling world with a solo win in Italy

Yeah, just kidding. Pogi does what Pogi does. He just…rode away.

World champion (and European champion) (and Tour de France champion) (and Giro d’Italia champion) Tadej Pogačar once again proved unstoppable on Italian roads, taking a commanding solo victory Tuesday at Tre Valli Varesine. The Slovenian attacked—go figure—to go solo for his 19th win of the season, just two days after dominating the European championships.

“I was really tired on Monday,” Pogačar told CyclingProNet. “But I had one full day and two nights to rest. The goal today was to win as a team. That gave me lots of motivation.”

Despite feeling the effects of his earlier efforts, the UAE Team Emirates leader was in complete control around Varese. “The plan for us was to wait until the final lap,” he said, “but Tudor opened the race early. When Isaac Del Toro attacked, I followed. Then, on a descent, I looked back and saw I didn’t see any one—so I just went all-in.”

Pogačar never looked back. Behind him, Julian Alaphilippe finished second. It’s another solid result for the French superstar. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Albert Withen Philipsen impressed by winning the sprint for third.

The Danish prodigy is one of the many young pretenders in the peloton. He won the junior world title in his first year in the category in 2023. Normally, because of, you know, puberty and all that, most winners peak in their second year. He crashed out in 2024’s finale–and could have very well won again. But, Lidl–Trek had already signed him to the WorldTour squad. He’s had some solid results as a first year pro, including a win at Paris–Roubaix Espoirs. (A.k.a. the under-23 version).

Pogi won’t be at Paris–Tours, but he will be in Italy for the last monument of the year, Il Lombardia.

By the way, if you haven’t caught Paris–Tours lately, it’s a very different race. For years—and I really mean years, it started in 1896—it was considered a sprinters’ classic. But in 2018, the organizers decided to shake things up. Now, depending on the edition, there is anywhere from 10 to 20 km of gravel that completely changes the finale.

