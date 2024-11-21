Tadej Pogačar on 2025 Paris-Roubaix

Surprising no one, Tadej Pogačar has been named Slovenian Cyclist of the Year for the fifth consecutive time. After arguably one of the greatest seasons by a pro cyclist ever–which included the Triple Crown, there were many questions about the future at the event celebrating his win.

It’s November, but already many are wondering about his plans for 2025. One question many continue to ask, was whether he would be riding the toughest one-day Classic in the world, Paris-Roubaix. “I’ve already defended wins in many races, sometimes successfully, sometimes not. Next year won’t be any different,” he said. However, he did say the 2025 road worlds in Rwanda as his toughest challenge since it’s always hard to repeat.

As far as Paris-Roubaix, Pogačar was slightly cagey. “Not yet, but you never know,” he said, saying that while he dreams of adding the iconic race to his palmarès, he isn’t ready to commit to the 2025 edition.

However, he did hint he may race at the Vuelta a España, one of the few major races he hasn’t won. (Or raced.)

Pogi will be getting back to business, training-wise, soon. He will join his UAE Team Emirates in Alicante, Spain, on Dec. 1.

Recently, Tadej Pogačar secured a groundbreaking $11 million CAD contract extension with UAE Team Emirates, featuring a massive $270 million CAD buyout clause. This deal solidifies Pogačar’s position as one of cycling’s elite riders, but for his agent, Alex Carera, the significance goes beyond the financials. “To stay at the top, you need to be with the best team,” Carera told Marca, emphasizing the team’s exceptional resources and close-knit environment. “Trust is everything. When unexpected challenges arise, that relationship makes finding a solution much easier.”

With the incredible 2024 season Pogi had, it’s hard to imagine how he can one-up it. But if anyone can, one of the greatest cyclists in history will surely find a way. Roubaix may have to wait—but knowing the way he rolls, it’s undoubtedly true that someday we will see him battling it out in the Arenberg Forest.