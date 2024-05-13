Tadej Pogačar on the rest of Giro: ‘My competitors will attack’

There is one week down, and two to go. Tadej Pogačar is in pink: but there are plenty of battles ahead.

Pogi spoke to journalists in an online press conference on the first rest day of the Giro d’Italia, saying he’s feeling good but knows there’s plenty of racing left.

“It was a very nice first week, with beautiful but also tough stages. So, I enjoyed it. I already have three stage victories in my pocket and of course I am very happy with that. I am proud of our way of racing,” he said.

His Team UAE-Emirates squad has been riding well, protecting and setting up their team leader when the merda hits the fan.

One of those victories came in the thrilling time trial, where he not only made back a large gap on Filippo Ganna, but would put a further 17 seconds into the Italian chrono specialist. Geraint Thomas had a tough day at the office, finishing 10th.

Team (UAE-Emirates) work makes the dream work

“People can say that the team is not strong enough, but we continue to prove the opposite. We also show that in this Giro that we are ready. We may not bring the biggest names, but everyone is committed to it 100 per cent,” the former Tour de France winner explained. “I am very happy and proud to be a part of this team. There is a very good atmosphere.

This is his first time riding the Corsa Rosa, and so far it’s lived up to his expectations.

“Of all the Grand Tours I’ve ridden so far, I get the most fun out of this Giro. The organization is good and we are lucky with the weather this year. The stages are not too long either. So far it is really perfect,” the 25-year-old said. “There is also much less stress than in, for example, the Tour de France, but in the end all the big Tours are hard. It’s just tough to race for three weeks.”

And, Pogi was and is, the clear rider to beat. So far, he’s shown everyone why he is the number one favourite to win.

Still, Pogačar is well aware that Thomas cannot be written off.

The next two weeks of the Giro d’Italia

“I think we can get ready for a tough third week. My competitors will attack. For example, INEOS Grenadiers has two good cards to play, with Geraint and Thymen Arensman,” he added. “I expect a tough race. Anything can happen. I also have to prepare for that, so that I can push myself to the limit.”

Pogačar, like Thomas, is racing both the Giro and the Tour.

On the Tour de France

“The Tour is definitely in the back of my mind. That is why I am happy with my current lead. Now I don’t have to push the limits to take time, and I can pursue some more defensive course. And above all, count on the strength of the team,” he concluded.

Racing resumes Tuesday, with Stage 9 finishing on an 18-km long Cat. 1 climb.

You can watch the Giro d’Italia on FloBikes.com