Tadej Pogačar re-ups with UAE-Emirates through 2024

Slovenian dynamo Tadej Pogačar has re-signed with UAE-Emirates until the end of 2024, the biggest contract made this season so far. The 21-year-old joined the WorldTour squad last year from Slovenian Continental outfit Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum and promptly won the Tour of California and three stages of the Vuelta a España while placing third.

On the team’s website, Pogačar said, “I am happy to continue my relationship with UAE Team Emirates. I turned professional here and I feel very comfortable with everyone. I believe in the team and I want to be part of this ambitious project. The next five years will be fundamental for the team and for my career, with the hope that they will be fruitful years for both parties”.

Pogačar stood on the 2019 Vuelta’s final podium with compatriot Primož Roglič, who took his first Grand Tour victory. Pogačar is expected to make his Tour de France debut in late August.

In just two 2020 stage races before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pogačar won the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and was runner-up in the COVID-19-marred UAE Tour. The final two stages were cancelled.

Last week UAE-Emirates also signed 17-year-old Spaniard Juan Ayuso to a 5-year contract starting in 2021. The team might wish to have him this year, what with the peloton facing three Grand Tours over 72 days in the revised WorldTour calendar.