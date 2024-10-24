Tadej Pogačar signs contract extension with UAE until 2030

World champion Tadej Pogačar has signed a contract extension with UAE Team Emirates, keeping him with the number one team in the world. Since joining UAE Team Emirates in 2019, Pogačar has amassed 88 wins. In 2024, Pogačar made history with arguably one of the greatest seasons for any pro cyclist ever. He won the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and the UCI world road championship in Zurich, alongside victories at Strade Bianche, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Il Lombardia. The Slovenian also earned his fourth straight UCI WorldTour Best Rider title.

The triple crown season

His triple crown—winning the Giro, Tour, and world championships—hadn’t been done since 1987. With 25 wins in just 58 race days, he set a new single-season record.

“I am extremely proud to be extending my time here at UAE Team Emirates. This team has been my home now for the last five years. And I truly can’t imagine myself anywhere else,” Pogačar said. “The best moments of my career have come at UAE Team Emirates. That is a testament to all of the staff, management, teammates, and partners who all allow me to perform at the highest level. I’m really excited for the future. This team gives me the best chance at fighting for wins and that is exactly what I aim to do.”

Former professional cyclist, now team principal Mauro Gianetti, said it’s an incredible feeling to be able to announce this contract extension for his rider.

“Tadej joined the team as an ambitious 20-year-old, and we have watched him blossom into a Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and world champion this season,” Gianetti, who rode for several teams including Festina and Mapei, and would go on to manage Saunier Duval, said.

Gianetti says that although Pogačar’s talent is clear for all to see, he’s also dead serious about his training and dedication to the sport. “Tadej deserves all of his success and I’m delighted he is staying with us for many years to come.”