Tadej Pogačar smashes Mont Ventoux record…with a headwind

A super tough stage with the epic Mont Ventoux delivered. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step) took a great win from a select group—but hot on his cleats was the superhuman duo of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (Team UAE Emirates). Although the No. 1 and 2 of the Tour didn’t take the stage, damn, they came close. The five escapees could probably feel the breath of the two riders, if they weren’t too busy nose-breathing. Pogačar and Vingegaard finished just half a minute behind, making up minutes and minutes on the way up the famous climb. Not only that, but they (well, Pogačar, since he finished first ahead of the Dane, for sixth) broke the record for the climb.

Vingegaard’s relentless and impressive attacks finally produced a result—just not for him. Pogačar has shattered the Mont Ventoux record, erasing Iban Mayo’s long-standing mark.

Mayo’s 55:51 ascent from the 2004 Critérium du Dauphiné had stood for two decades, a relic from an era many view with just a smidge of suspicion. The Basque climber was banned for two years for EPO after failing a test in the Tour de France. But hey, that was then, this is now, right? Nutrition and training are way better now.

Since then, plenty of top riders have tried and failed to beat the record. On Tuesday, Pogačar didn’t just beat it—he obliterated it.

Spurred by four separate accelerations from Vingegaard, the Slovenian held firm each time. He even responded with his own attack, then distanced his rival in the final stretch.

He stopped the clock at 54:41 from Bédoin—despite riding into a headwind.

It was another incredible show of force by the maillot jaune. Oh, not just yellow jersey—but now polka dots—and a mere 11 points out of the green.

Stage 17 from Bollène to Valence (160.4 km) has a few lumps in it. But the end is relatively flat. So, if Jonathan Milan (Lidl – Trek) wants to get some points and avoid a contemptuous, unprecedented takedown of the Tour—with Pogačar taking all three jerseys—he better get his leadout train dialled and take full points. Because there aren’t too many chances left for the Italian. Remember, the traditional Paris stage on the Champs-Élysées will climb Montmartre three times before the finish. Sprinters may be cooked before the finale.