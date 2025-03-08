Tadej Pogačar survives hard crash to tie Strade Bianche title record

He certainly didn’t have it all his own way, as in 2024, but in Saturday’s Race of the White Roads Tadej Pogačar got up from a nasty crash, bridged to Tom Pidcock and eventually dropped the Brit to tie Fabian Cancellara’s record of three Strade Bianche wins. He’s the first rider to win Strade Bianche back to back. Badly scraped, the world champion showed that he’s as resilient as he is talented, and Pidcock put him through the paces.

The Course

There were 70 km of gravel roads across 14 sectors on the 213-km route. Hard and hilly Sectors 5 (11.9 km) and 6 (8 km) only had 1 km of tarmac between them. Long Sector 8 of San Martino in Grania (9.5 km) was characterized by constant ups and downs in the first part and ends with a twisting climb. Sector 11 Monte Sante Marie was the hardest of the race, a punishing 11.5 km of mostly tough hills. In Siena, with 900 metres to the finish line, the race route passed beneath Fontebranda Gate where the road surface turned to cobbles. The gradient kicked up to 10 percent until 500 metres from the line, with a maximum gradient of 16 percent along Via Santa Caterina.

Hugo Houle and Tom Pidcock’s teammate Nickolas Zukowsky made up the Canadian contingent.

Before the first 14.2-km Vidritta sector, a 10-man escape shuffled away. With the breakaway 5:00 up the road, David Gaudu crashed out. Labour from UAE-Emirates drew the fugitives closer and streamlined the peloton to 30 chaps. Pidcock was still accounted for.

The 10th sector was Monte Sante Marie, 11.2 km in length and a maximum of 18 percent. There, UAE-Emirates kept up the relentless pressure.

Only Tim Wellens was left with teammate Pogačar after Oscar del Toro pulverized the peloton. With 79 km to go 2023 victor Pidcock launched and Pogačar tagged along. They quickly reached the remains of the breakaway and then dispatched them. One of the fugitives, Connor Swift, rallied and joined in. The Slovenian shared his feedbag with Pidcock.

Perhaps calculating that Swift might drop off and be ripe for the plucking, on octet containing Wellens, Pello Bilbao, Roger Adria and Gianni Vermeersch kept up the chase. With 50 km to go, the world champion crashed on a corner. Panic stations!

Pidcock pushed on, dropping Swift. Pogačar had two bike changes. Flayed and bleeding, the Slovenian caught back up to Pidcock with 47 km to go.

Swift was lassoed by several riders with 34 km to race. The podium Battle Royale was joined. Wellens put in his bid with a strong acceleration.

With 18.5 km to go, on the second passage of the Colle Pinzuto, Pogačar made his decisive dig, dropping the Brit.

The Slovenian finished the last sector with nearly a minute’s gap. Wellens began to threaten Pidcock’s runner-up spot, but the two would maintain their podium positions. Pogačar had plenty of time to celebrate. It was his fourth win of the season and 92nd of his career.

2025 Strade Bianche

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 5:13:59

2) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +1:24

3) Tim Wellens (Belgium/UAE-Emirates) +2:12