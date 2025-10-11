Tadej Pogačar’s classy gesture(s) at Il Lombardia to Rafal Majka’s final race

On Saturday, world champion took (another) huge win, soloing (go figure) to a dominant (shocker) win (no way!) at Il Lombardia. But he also made sure to pay tribute to one of his key teammates, Rafal Majka. The 36-year-old Polish pro hung up his cleats after the Italian Monument.

Before the start, Pogi was candid. “It’s the last day with Rafa,” he said to Cycling Pro. “It’s been such an honour to ride with him. He was my big brother, my mentor over these last few years. We’ve been through so much together. He helped me to become what I’ve become. I’ll miss him so much after today.”

Pogačar sealed his fifth straight Il Lombardia with another crushing solo move, matching Costante Girardengo’s tally of ten Monument wins and capping a run of four consecutive victories since his world title. The 238 km route from Como to Bergamo featured the Madonna del Ghisallo and the decisive Passo di Ganda, where he caught and dropped early escapee Quinn Simmons before riding alone to Como. Remco Evenepoel chased but never threatened, finishing nearly two minutes back, with Michael Storer taking a career-best third. It marked UAE-Emirates’ 93rd win of the season and yet another historic landmark for Pogačar.

Majka turned professional in 2011 with Saxo Bank and quickly proved his value, notably helping Alberto Contador at the 2012 Vuelta. A gifted climber, he earned leadership chances early and finished seventh on GC in his first Giro in 2013. He’s had a good run: Tour de France stage wins, two polka-dot jerseys, a Vuelta podium, multiple Giro top-10s, and classics pedigree with podiums at Il Lombardia and the Rio Olympics.

He’s been a key helper for Pogi, underscoring the fact that yes, cycling is very much a team sport. The veteran is often at the front when the team sets a crazy-hard pace before Pogačar goes nuclear. On Saturday, as he took his last pull in the tempo leadout—something special happened. As he pulled off to cruise to the finish,—the rainbow jersey took a moment and looked back as the Pole coasted back—and saluted him for a job well done.

That was cool enough, but the Slovenian also gave him a shoutout as he cruised to the win.