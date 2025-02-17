Tadej Pogačar’s Paris-Roubaix rumour saga, part 832

Just when we thought Pogi was out, he pulled us back in. Will we see Tadej Pogačar on the line in Compiègne for the start of Paris-Roubaix?

That’s the question cycling fans can’t stop asking about Tadej Pogačar, one of the greatest cyclists of all time—or at least, that’s how he’s shaping up to be.

After posting a video filmed by teammate Tim Wellens showing him casually gliding over the brutal cobbles of the Arenberg Forest sector, the cycling world collectively went, “Wait, what?”

Pogačar has teased the idea of tackling the toughest one-day race in the world, but he’s playing it cool. “Not yet, but then again, you never know,” he said. While he admits the iconic race is a dream to add to his palmarès, he’s not exactly signing up for 2025 just yet.

Before the start of the UAE Tour, a reporter from Het Laatste Nieuws asked just what he was doing training on the cobbles of the route of the toughest one-day race in the world. They asked him: is he planning on racing the Hell of the North?

His answer: “No comment. I’m here for this race: let’s focus on the UAE Tour, not on Roubaix.” So what does that even mean? Why not just say “No,” bro?

Mauro Gianetti, former pro and boss of UAE Team Emirates – XRG, gave a more succinct answer. “Roubaix is not on the schedule. Tadej was in Belgium to explore the Tour of Flanders. When Tim Wellens checked out Paris-Roubaix the next day, he just tagged along. He had to do some training anyway. And it’s Tadej: he felt good; Tim started filming him; it was a joke.”

But other pros weighed in, saying one doesn’t just go for a little ride on those brutal cobbles for no reason. “You don’t do that for no reason,” Jasper Philipsen said to Sporza. “He probably has a specific goal in mind. I know Tadej, and he wants to check off all the big races,” the Belgian said. “It could happen this year. It’s not great for the competition, but for cycling, it would be a big plus.”

Is Pogi being cagey, or is he just trolling us? We’ll know soon: Paris-Roubaix is April 13.