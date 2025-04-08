Tariffs, uncertainty and an industry on edge: Why now might be the best time to buy a bike

Tariffs are coming and the only sure thing is more uncertainty. How much they’ll hurt the bike industry and when, is anyone’s guess. In interviews with senior insiders—none of whom wanted to speak on the record—one theme emerged: no one knows for sure what’s next.

From warehouse logistics to pricing models, cross-border duties to supplier invoices, the situation is tangled, fast-moving and deeply unsettling for an industry that’s already weathered a post-pandemic crash.

But one message is consistent: if you’re thinking about buying a new bike, now might be the time.

A crisis nobody can explain (yet)

Call it a trade war, a logistics meltdown, or just a mess. Whatever name you give it, the ripple effects of new tariffs—between the U.S., Canada and their trading partners—are beginning to shake the foundation of the bike industry. And in the thick of it, Canadian retailers and distributors are scrambling for answers.

The problem? There aren’t any—at least not yet.

“Everything is speculation right now,” said one industry veteran. “No one wants to go on record because no one actually knows what’s going to happen.”

And yet, there is a growing consensus behind closed doors: prices are likely going up.

Why it’s a good time to buy a bike

Tariffs haven’t yet hit the showroom floor. Most of the bikes currently available in Canadian shops were imported before new tariffs were announced. That means their pricing is still based on pre-tariff costs, pre-inflated shipping rates and a better Canadian dollar.

In other words, if you’re in the market for a new bike—now might be the best deal you’ll get all year.

Retailers are already running spring sales. Some are sitting on 2023 inventory, still recovering from the post-COVID overstock. And while prices could spike if tariffs stick, demand rebounds, or the loonie drops further, it’s the current stock—on floors and in warehouses—that offers the safest bet.

“We’re probably looking at the lowest prices we’ll see for a while,” one insider explained. “It’s not fearmongering—it’s just math.”

Why this is so complicated

The modern bike isn’t made in one country. A single bike can include parts from Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, the U.S. and Europe. Frames, drivetrains, wheels, paint, assembly—each might come from a different place. And with new tariffs applying to specific countries and sometimes specific components, importers are now tasked with the bureaucratic nightmare of decoding each line item on a bill of lading.

“You can’t just say ‘this bike is from Taiwan,’” said one distributor. “You have to figure out where the rims came from, where the chain came from, where the spokes came from… every item needs a customs code. It’s a full-time job.”

Adding to the confusion, tariffs behave differently than duties. Some are refundable upon export, others are not. Some apply to certain types of bikes or parts, while others are more sweeping. And all of it is shifting by the week.

“It’s chaos,” one source said. “Total chaos.”

The Canadian dollar

While tariffs dominate the headlines, some insiders point to the Canadian dollar as a more immediate threat. Since the beginning of the year, the loonie has weakened significantly against the U.S. dollar, making everything from bike frames to brake pads more expensive to import.

“For Canadian importers, the exchange rate can have as much of an impact as any tariff,” one source said. “Even a five-cent swing can mean tens of thousands of dollars lost on a shipment.”

Some companies hedge against currency shifts by buying futures. Others don’t—or can’t. And with margins already slim, that currency crunch could become a tipping point.

What happens next? Nobody knows

Among the big players, the mood is cautious. Canadian arms of U.S. brands are holding back official statements, waiting for more clarity. Others are gaming out worst-case scenarios, exploring alternative warehousing models and watching which components are likely to be hit hardest.

But they’re also clear about one thing: This isn’t just about bikes. It’s about global supply chains, manufacturing models and political uncertainty.

“We’ve seen this before,” said one source. “In 2008 during the financial crisis, in 2020 during COVID. This is just another wave. The key is whether you stocked up early and whether you can ride it out.”

Will smaller brands survive?

For smaller brands and independent importers, the situation is more dire. Many operate on tighter cash flow and leaner margins. A single bad bet on a tariffed container could wipe out a season’s profits—or worse.

“There are more brands than the market can support,” one insider admitted. “This could be the shakeout moment. If you don’t have cash in the bank or product already landed, you might not make it.”

That fear is already showing. One U.S. brand reportedly halted all new orders for 2025, choosing to ride out the year on current inventory rather than risk ordering at inflated prices.

Back to the future?

Some predict the industry might return to a more made-to-order model—especially at the high end. Think custom builds, frame-only sales, and longer lead times. “We might be going back to the ’80s and ’90s,” one distributor mused. “Order the frame, build the wheels in store, piece it together. No one wants to hold inventory anymore.”

And if tariffs and currency pressures continue, some Canadian buyers could face wait times reminiscent of the early pandemic—months instead of weeks.

So… should you buy a bike?

We asked everyone the same question: What does this mean for someone looking to buy a bike right now

The answer was unanimous.

“If you see a bike you like, and it’s in stock, buy it. You might not get another chance at that price.”

There’s no crystal ball. But for now, with inventory still available and spring riding season around the corner, the industry insiders agree: Waiting could cost you.