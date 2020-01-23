Team Canada athletes on the best and worst parts of riding at home in Milton

The Milton Track World Cup will take place Jan 24-26. If you can’t watch the action live, Flobikes will be streaming the event all weekend. Ahead of all the action, meet a few of the 19 Canadians who will be competing at the World Cup.

Kelsey Mitchell

What’s your favourite track discipline?

Match Sprint

What are your goals for 2020?

Podium at Milton World Cup, qualify for the Olympics and podium at the Olympics

Who is a cycling role model for you?

My teammates. Seeing them everyday, working their ass off, pushes me to be better and to give my best.

What is the best thing about riding in front of a home crowd?

The best thing will definitely be looking up and seeing my friends and family in the crowd. I have a great group of people coming out to watch and I am excited to see them waving those Canadian flags!

What is the worst?

Definitely some added pressure racing at home. I think I already put quite a bit of pressure on myself, so it is nothing new, but I definitely want to perform and do well in-front of a home crowd.

GIF that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:



What’s your least favourite strength exercise?

Back squat…probably the one I should be liking the most.

Who’s your biggest supporter?

I’ve got a great support system in Milton and back home. My family and friends have been incredible throughout this journey, but my parents definitely take the cake for being my biggest supporters.

RELATED: Meet the women endurance racers you’ll be cheering for at the Milton World Cup

Evan Burtnik

Name/nickname: Evan Burtnik AKA Biggest Manlet

Discipline: Team Pursuit/roadie

What are your goals for 2020?

Win a UCI race

Who is a cycling role model for you?

Mason Burtnik

What is the best thing about riding in front of a home crowd?

Not having to travel

Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:





Least favourite off the bike exercise?

I don’t do anything I don’t like

Who is your biggest supporter?

Bill Burtnik

Jackson Kinniburgh

Name/nickname: Jackson Kinniburgh (aka Yak)

Discipline: Men’s Track Endurance

What are your goals for 2020?

1. Milton World Cup.

2. Have some fun.

Who is a cycling role model for you?

Reid Kinniburgh

Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:



What is the best and worst thing about riding in front of a home crowd?

Best: Lots of cheers for the Canadians!

Worst: Larger pressure to perform.

Least favourite off the bike exercise?

Pretty much anything gym related.

Who is your biggest supporter?

My parents, siblings, and personal coach, Tanya Dubnicoff.

Amiel Flett-Brown

Name/nickname: Amiel/Oatmeal

Discipline: Track Endurance

What are your goals for 2020?

I would love to have another good ride at Nationals again and mix it up on the international scene in the Omnium/Madison. Maybe a hill climb too.

Cycling role model?

Steph Roorda

Best thing about riding in front of a home crowd?

Good vibes 🙂

Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:



Least favorite strength exercise?

Carrying my bike up the stairs to my house

Who is your biggest supporter?

my mom!

Chris Ernst

Name/Nickname: Chris Ernst (nickname is Cernst)

Discipline: Track and road cycling

What are your goals for 2020?

Top 5 in the TT and road race at road nationals, collect uci points on both the road and the track, top 10’s at races like Gila, Joe Martin and Redlands. Hopefully also be selected for road worlds.

Who is your cycling role model?

Tony martin and Rohan Dennis

Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:



What is the best and worst thing about riding in front of a home crowd?

Best and worst thing is having friends and family at the race, adds a bit more pressure than normal

Least favourite off the bike exercise?

SL hamstring curls on a swiss ball

Who is your biggest supporter?

Parents are my biggest supporters