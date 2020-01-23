Team Canada athletes on the best and worst parts of riding at home in Milton
Five of the riders competing this weekend discuss goals, role models and cycling memes
January 23rd, 2020
The Milton Track World Cup will take place Jan 24-26. If you can’t watch the action live, Flobikes will be streaming the event all weekend. Ahead of all the action, meet a few of the 19 Canadians who will be competing at the World Cup.
Kelsey Mitchell
What’s your favourite track discipline?
Match Sprint
What are your goals for 2020?
Podium at Milton World Cup, qualify for the Olympics and podium at the Olympics
Who is a cycling role model for you?
My teammates. Seeing them everyday, working their ass off, pushes me to be better and to give my best.
What is the best thing about riding in front of a home crowd?
The best thing will definitely be looking up and seeing my friends and family in the crowd. I have a great group of people coming out to watch and I am excited to see them waving those Canadian flags!
What is the worst?
Definitely some added pressure racing at home. I think I already put quite a bit of pressure on myself, so it is nothing new, but I definitely want to perform and do well in-front of a home crowd.
GIF that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:
What’s your least favourite strength exercise?
Back squat…probably the one I should be liking the most.
Who’s your biggest supporter?
I’ve got a great support system in Milton and back home. My family and friends have been incredible throughout this journey, but my parents definitely take the cake for being my biggest supporters.
Evan Burtnik
Name/nickname: Evan Burtnik AKA Biggest Manlet
Discipline: Team Pursuit/roadie
What are your goals for 2020?
Win a UCI race
Who is a cycling role model for you?
Mason Burtnik
What is the best thing about riding in front of a home crowd?
Not having to travel
Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:
Least favourite off the bike exercise?
I don’t do anything I don’t like
Who is your biggest supporter?
Bill Burtnik
Jackson Kinniburgh
Name/nickname: Jackson Kinniburgh (aka Yak)
Discipline: Men’s Track Endurance
What are your goals for 2020?
1. Milton World Cup.
2. Have some fun.
Who is a cycling role model for you?
Reid Kinniburgh
Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:
What is the best and worst thing about riding in front of a home crowd?
Best: Lots of cheers for the Canadians!
Worst: Larger pressure to perform.
Least favourite off the bike exercise?
Pretty much anything gym related.
Who is your biggest supporter?
My parents, siblings, and personal coach, Tanya Dubnicoff.
Amiel Flett-Brown
Name/nickname: Amiel/Oatmeal
Discipline: Track Endurance
What are your goals for 2020?
I would love to have another good ride at Nationals again and mix it up on the international scene in the Omnium/Madison. Maybe a hill climb too.
Cycling role model?
Steph Roorda
Best thing about riding in front of a home crowd?
Good vibes 🙂
Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:
Least favorite strength exercise?
Carrying my bike up the stairs to my house
Who is your biggest supporter?
my mom!
Chris Ernst
Name/Nickname: Chris Ernst (nickname is Cernst)
Discipline: Track and road cycling
What are your goals for 2020?
Top 5 in the TT and road race at road nationals, collect uci points on both the road and the track, top 10’s at races like Gila, Joe Martin and Redlands. Hopefully also be selected for road worlds.
Who is your cycling role model?
Tony martin and Rohan Dennis
Meme that describes how you’re feeling going into Milton:
What is the best and worst thing about riding in front of a home crowd?
Best and worst thing is having friends and family at the race, adds a bit more pressure than normal
Least favourite off the bike exercise?
SL hamstring curls on a swiss ball
Who is your biggest supporter?
Parents are my biggest supporters