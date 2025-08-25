Team Canada continues to shine at Tour de l’Avenir Femmes

It’s been a good few days for the Canadians at the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes. The race is an under-23 stage race and often regarded as the little sibling of the Tour de France. The race of the future is notable as in the past, many top riders won it — such as Tadej Pogačar or Greg LeMond — before winning the Tour de France.

Although the Tour de l’Avenir for the men has been around since 1961, a women’s version is quite new — 2023 was the first edition.

Stage 3 brought another tough day at the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes, ending in a sprint after 136 km to Vitry-en-Charollais. Early attacks, including a seven-rider move with Fleur Moors and Maud Oudeman, were tightly controlled by the peloton. A solo effort from France’s Juliette Bego gained two minutes, but she was eventually reeled in. The stage ended in a chaotic sprint marred by a crash, but Dutch rider Scarlett Souren avoided trouble and claimed the win ahead of Federica Venturelli and Marie Schreiber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tour de l’Avenir Femmes (@tourdelavenir_femmes)

Isabella Holmgren finished safely in the bunch and retained the overall lead. Kiara Lylyk had a super race, finishing 9th. She had a less-than-ideal debut Tour de France Femmes a month ago — when she crashed into a police moto that came out of nowhere. But she’s having a great time at the Tour de l’Avenir.

“Honestly just being a part of this group is so special. I haven’t been with a group that works so well together. We are all in for Bella, but also all in for everyone to get their shot. I was a bit disappointed that I boxed myself in the sprint after they gave everything for me, but still happy to give it a go,” she said.

Isabella Holmgren took a fine win at the uphill prologue to take command of the race on Saturday, smashing her next competitor by 16 seconds. Alexandra Volstad had a solid Stage 1 as well, finishing 8th in the bunch sprint.

There are three stages remaining — including a final day with a double stage. The last one being a TT — once again uphill, Montvalezan › La Rosière (10.3 km).

The men’s Tour de l’Avenir is also going on, with Luke Valenti the top Canadian in 46th.