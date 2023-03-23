Team DSM scores win at WorldTour Classic Brugge-De Panne

Until Thursday’s eighth round of the Women’s WorldTour, only FDJ-Suez, Trek-Segafredo and SD Worx had victories, but Brit Georgi Pfeiffer but a mark on the board for Team DSM, attacking a small, powerful group with 7.2 km remaining to take a big win. Third place Lorena Wiebes padded her gap atop the WorldTour leader board.

Introduction

Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx), the 2021 winner and last year’s runner-up, had a bigger WorldTour lead over Amanda Spratt after Trofeo Alfredo Binda, 872 points to the Australian’s 754. Spratt might not have been part of the Trek-Segafredo outfit, but reigning champ Elisa Balsamo, Lucinda Brand on her road season debut, and Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Shirin van Anrooij were. Wiebes’ team was only a quartet. For the second consecutive WorldTour race, there were no Canadians.

There were a few bumps along the way, but the Classic Brugge-De Panne appeared to be one for the sprinters. Unless crosswinds had their say…

Classic Brugge-De Panne WE 2023

🚩 Brugge

🏁 De Panne

🚴🏻‍♂️ 164 Km

Weather: 🌧 13°C, moderate rain

Route: https://t.co/tOef1oCJGS pic.twitter.com/ozAvJrmHHo — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) March 23, 2023

Soon after the start in Brugge, there was a crash so chaotic that the race was neutralized for seven minutes.

🚨 Race interrupted!

After a big crash in the peloton the jury decided to stop the race for now with 117 km left to go.#BruggeDePanne pic.twitter.com/si2h5j3Lgn — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) March 23, 2023

Everyone tried to stay safe in the crosswinds and by the midpoint of 163 km, there were no escapees. However, after several crashes in the field, the peloton split in the crosswinds with around 65 km to ride, and Wiebes, Balsamo, Pfeiffer and seven others spring free. UAE Team ADQ chased.

With 20 km to go, it was clear that someone from the breakaway would prevail but, unfortunately, its numbers were depleted after a crash in the back. Six were left. With 7.2 km to race Pfieffer bolted on her breakmates. Her teammate Megan Jastrab could sit in in the chase group. Five kilometers later, Pfieffer had a 30-second gap and she never looked back.

Balsamo rose in the WorldTour top-5 with her runner-up spot.

The next round of the WorldTour is Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem.



2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne

1) Georgi Pfeiffer (Great Britain/DSM)

2) Elisa Balsamo (Italy/Trek-Segafredo)

3) Lorena Wiebes (The Netherlands/SD Worx)