Team relay to make its inaugural appearance at ‘cross Worlds

There will be a new event at the 2022 UCI World Cyclocross Championships: the team relay.

In recent years the UCI has attempted to shake things up by trying various new events at the world championships. There has been the team relay for mountain biking, where juniors, u-23, and elite men and women rode. In 2019, the UCI introduced the mixed “team” time trial, where three elite men and three elite women would ride for the best total time.

Now, in Fayetteville, Ark., the UCI will try another new event, the ‘cross team relay. The race will consist of six laps, and six riders. There will be one elite female, one elite male, and two female or male riders from the junior and u-23 categories. The riders must already be competing at the championships.

After each rider completes their lap, they will tag the next rider in an area marked for the hand-off.

The team relay will be the first event of the worlds, taking place on Friday, January 28.