Team Total Direct Energie modifies logo to reflect the new reality

If there’s one aspect of cycling that has benefited from the COVID-19 Pandemic, it’s the indoor trainer. From chi-chi fluid trainers to rollers to Canadian Tire Schwinn magnetic units, the lycra world is on the treadmill in this time of cycling bans and lockdowns. A ProTour team has acknowledged this new reality by changing its logo for the time being.

Team Total Direct Energie’s logo used to look like this:

For the Era of Zwift the team has tweaked the logo.

🆕 En cette période de confinement, le Team Total Direct Energie modifie son logo ! L'objectif est simple ➡ sensibiliser tous les cyclistes, amateurs et professionnels avec le #RoulezChezVous.

Tous ensemble, luttons contre le #COVID19 👊 pic.twitter.com/uLpKSqeDuN — Team Total Direct Energie (@TDE_ProCycling) March 31, 2020

Sporting the hashtag #RoulezChezNous the new logo from French squad encourages everyone to stay home, get mounted with a fan in your face, and, if you’re not a member of the high tech peloton, maybe blast some Gojira.

Zwift in particular has made the most of the pandemic as its platform is uniquely suited to the wants and needs of cyclists who, even if they’re allowed to ride outside, seek a safer alternative. Users are taking advantage of Zwift’s Meetup feature to organize rides. People are riding with the pros, a fun, anonymous way to be beaten into a fine paste by a favourite rider.

We’re all in this together and we’ll make it through the other side. Keep riding wherever you can.