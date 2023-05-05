Home > News

Teams presented at the Giro d’Italia

106th edition starts Saturday with time trial

Photo by: Sirotti
May 5, 2023
The 22 teams of the 106th Giro d’Italia were presented on Thursday night in Pescara, close to Saturday’s start town of Fossacesia.

A few teams sported special kits just for the first Grand Tour of the season. EF Education-Easypost displayed their oddments outfits.

It might be clad in a suit of motley, but EF Education-Easypost is no motley crew. Photo: Sirotti

The last few days have been tough for Jumbo-Visma and Primož Roglič’s bid to win his fourth Grand Tour. Three fellows have been replaced due to COVID-19 positives–including one of the replacements.

How will eleventh-hour replacements affect Primož Roglič’s bid to win the Giro?
Photo: Sirotti

The other main favorite of this Giro is world champion Remco Evenepoel. In light of champion Jai Hindley not being in the race, Evenepoel will wear the number one.

Evenepoel and Soudal-Quickstep. Photo: Sirotti

The lone Canadian, Derek Gee of Israel-Premier Tech, will wear number 135.