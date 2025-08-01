Teen cyclist killed by driver near Quebec City

A 16-year-old cyclist has died after she was hit by a driver northwest of Quebec City.

The collision happened Tuesday afternoon in the municipality of Cap-Santé, in the Portneuf region. According to provincial police, the teenager was training on Route 138. Then, she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man who was travelling in the same direction.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. The girl was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver was also taken to hospital and treated for nervous shock.

The Sûreté du Québec says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision. A reconstruction specialist was dispatched to examine the scene.

Police have not released the name of the cyclist, but La Presse reports she was part of a structured training group. The crash took place on a stretch of Route 138 that is commonly used by cyclists in the area.

This has to stop.