Tegan Cruz has a new team. The Pemberton, B.C. racer joins the growing roster at Ari Factory Racing.

Cruz left the Kenda NS Bikes UR Racing at the end of a very successful 2025 season. Along with finishing as runner up in the King of Crankworx competition, Cruz won the new Hard MTB event to close of his season.

The Canadian joins U.S. teammates Kailey Skelton and Nik Nestoroff for the 2026 season. Cruz will start this year’s racing at Crankworx in New Zealand, the first stop on that World Tour.

“So happy to share I’m joining the ARI Factory Racing Team,” Cruz says. “Such a rad company and excited to see what we can achieve together!”

Ari bikes is based in Lindon, Utah. The direct to consumer brand shortened its name to Ari in 2024, refocusing on a higher-end bike at more reasonable prices. Ari bikes covers all kinds of bikes, from mountain bikes, e-bikes and gravel.