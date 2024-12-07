Terrible crash cancels final round of UCI Track Champions League

The final round of the 2024 UCI Track Champions League in London, England was heading into its final competitions on Saturday when a wild crash involving British rider Katy Marchant and German Alessa-Catriona Propster cancelled the rest of the racing.

It was in the first round of the women’s keirin when Propster, riding on the inside of Marchant, suddenly rose high up the track, taking the Brit with her. The two smashed into the barrier and traveled up and over into the crowd. With a queasy silence enveloping the Lee Valley Velodrome, the four remaining riders finished. But officials quickly suspended the racing.

Marchant received first aid for a broken forearm and the cameras stayed off. It was reported that Propster and four crowd members received medical attention but were not badly hurt. After a half hour, with Marchant transported to a hospital, the event was cancelled.

By that point Canada’s Sarah van Dam had already wrapped up her 2024 Champions League, unfortunately unable to keep her second spot overall in the endurance category and finishing in fourth. Still, it was her best league result ever, having been sixth last year and eighth in 2022.

Dylan Bibic’s league conclusion isn’t so clear. After Saturday’s scratch race, he was still leading the men’s endurance category by 20 points, but his elimination race, along with both men’s and women’s keirin, was cancelled. It’s unclear what will happen regarding these competitions.