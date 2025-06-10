Terry Fox’s brother to ride across Canada

Darrell Fox is preparing to cycle across Canada on Monday as part of a national effort to mark the 45th anniversary of his brother Terry’s Marathon of Hope.

The 7,000-km journey, dubbed the National Ride of Hope, departs Vancouver and is scheduled to arrive in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on July 10—the same spot where Terry began his run in 1980. Over the course of 32 days, riders will pass through dozens of communities coast to coast, including Port Coquitlam, Regina, Thunder Bay, and Ottawa.

The legacy of Terry Fox

25 years ago, Terry Fox set out on a journey that would inspire generations. After losing his leg to cancer, the 21-year-old dipped his artificial limb into the Atlantic Ocean and began running west. He planned to run one marathon a day, every day. His goal was to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Canadians lined highways to cheer him on, donating what they could. He ran 5,373 km before the cancer returned, forcing him to stop. He died the next year, but his Marathon of Hope lives on in the hearts of millions.

The most ambitious ride yet for Darrell Fox

For Darrell Fox, the ride is personal. “Every kilometre we ride is a tribute to Terry’s relentless determination,” he told CBC. Now a senior advisor with the Terry Fox Research Institute, Fox has long used cycling to honour his brother’s legacy. In 2015, he led a smaller ride to Mount Terry Fox in British Columbia to mark the 35th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope. That event evolved into an annual tradition, raising more than $1 million to date.

This year’s cross-country ride is definitely the most ambitious yet. Organizers have set a goal of raising $1 million for cancer research through the Terry Fox Foundation. Funds will support the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, which focuses on innovative cancer treatments and collaboration among leading research institutions across the country.

Community events are planned in several cities along the route, with Canadians invited to show support or contribute to the campaign. In addition to the national ride, 14 local Ride of Hope events are planned in communities across Canada throughout the summer.

If you’d like more information about the ride and how to donate, check out terryfox.org.